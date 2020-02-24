Actor Meek Mill Shines In Gritty Trailer For Buzzy Biker Drama “Charm City Kings”

Growing up in West Baltimore, teenage Mouse (Jahi Di’allo Winson, “Queen & Slim”) is caught between notorious ex-con Blax (Meek Mill) and the straight path set by his concerned mother (Teyonah Parris, “If Beale Street Could Talk”) who knows the dangers of gang life that took his brother’s life.

Oh yes, it’s lit and the official trailer delivers:

“Charm City Kings” debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and hits NY/LA/Baltimore theaters on April 10th and everywhere else April 17th 2020.