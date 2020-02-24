Apryl Jones Opening Sonogram Business In LA
Bo$$ing Up: Apryl Jones Reveals She’ll Be Opening Her Own Medical Practice
I am so excited to be doing something that I love so much! There are so many people who especially in LA that don’t have the proper care/insurance that I want to help.
If you need ultrasounds done during your pregnancy please reach out to the booking email address in my bio to discuss your options with me. We take all people but it’s my goal to help those that are underprivileged, and those that lack insurance
View this post on Instagram
Good for her!
Apryl received lots of love and support from fans and friends in her comments. What do you think about Apryl using her degree to service underprivileged women?
