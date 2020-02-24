Pee Thomas Denies Menacing Lira Galore At Custody Hearing; Asks Judge To Drop Her Bid For Restraining Order & Psych Eval (Exclusive)

“Quality Control” CEO & Social Media Star In Legal Battle Over Daughter

Record company head Pierre “Pee” Thomas has denied intimidating and threatening his ex-partner Lira Galore during a hearing in their contentious child support and custody case over their baby girl.

Social media star Galore accused Thomas of menacing her at a hearing last month in their legal battle over baby Khaleesi, who will turn one later this year. Galore accused Thomas of glowering at her during the hearing, shouting at her and snapping pictures of her in the courtroom.

She said Thomas’ alleged behavior left her terrified and she’s asked a judge to issue a restraining order that barred him from coming within 100 feet of her. She also asked the court to force him to get a psychiatric evaluation before he is allowed to visit with Khaleesi.

But in filed court docs last week, Thomas denied that he displayed any “menacing behavior” towards Galore at the courthouse. He admitted that they’d both attended the hearing and that they’d sat across from each other, but he denied ice grilling her or and he didn’t take photos of her.

Thomas said at the end of the hearing, he did ask Galore for parenting time with the baby. He said she told him that it couldn’t be resolved out of court because he’d initiated the lawsuit, but said at no point did either side raise their voice during their conversation.

He wants the judge to deny her the restraining order and doesn’t want to be forced to undergo the mental health check.

The filing is the latest in a legal back and forth between Thomas and Galore. Thomas sued Galore earlier this year for access to their baby daughter, Khaleesi, who was born earlier this year.

Galore countersued Thomas for $50 million, alleging that he beat her up throughout her pregnancy, only to lure her back into the relationship with cash and expensive gifts like a new 2018 Land Rover Sport.

However, in his latest filing, Thomas reiterated that he’d never been violent to Galore and denied displaying any “deplorable behavior.”

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.