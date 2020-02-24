Celebrate Life: A Gallery Of The Most Impactful, Tear-Jerking, Heartwarming Moments Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Memorial

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial service today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was a lot. It was beautiful but it was A LOT. It all started when Beyoncé set it off with an emotional rendition of “XO”, then kept the gut punches coming with “Halo” Flip the page to see more.

That moment was followed by several sentiments from Jimmy Kimmel, UConn women’s head coach Geno Auriemma, WNBA baller Diana Taurasi and others, but no one’s words were as profound and heartbreaking as when Vanessa Bryant stood to address the audience… The emotions got so heavy that Beyoncé had to reach out and lay hands on Vanessa. Beyoncé comforting Vanessa is…just too much pic.twitter.com/wfdmKGEoJL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 24, 2020 Our hearts ACHE for that woman and her daughters. How she mustered the strength to speak like she did is something we will never know. Keep flipping to see more.

Michael Jordan jokes about the Crying Jordan meme pic.twitter.com/9KpSdSg3qg — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2020 The highlight of the afternoon, if such a thing can exist, was hands-down the sobbing speech that Michael Jordan gave about his “little brother”. Specifically, the self-aware SUPER meta-joke that MJ managed to land in between wiping away tears and snot bubbles. That’s GOAT level stuff right there.

Shaq tells a story about telling Kobe there's no I in team, and Kobe said "I know, but here's an M and an E in that motherf*cker" pic.twitter.com/PTRarVYOpy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 24, 2020 The second best moment of the afternoon goes to Shaquille O’Neal who told a story that perfectly captures who Kobe Bryant was as a basketball player. There weren’t a lot of laughs to be had this afternoon, but the ones we got were LEGENDARY moments that no one will ever forget. Well done. Flip it again.

Kobe’s former agent and best friend Rob Pelinka told a story about how Kobe had learned to play Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” by EAR so that he could serenade Vanessa. Then, Alicia Keys came out to play a song that had instantly become soul-crushing. Also, it is very apparent that Kobe Bryant loved his wife and family and spent years making sure that they knew it. Flip it one last time.