Here’s What Happened When Beyoncé Performed At Kobe & Gianna’s Heart-Breaking Memorial
- By Bossip Staff
Everyone’s struggling to keep it together after Kobe & Gianna’s touching memorial that opened with a Godly performance of “XO/Halo” by Beyoncé who surprised literally everyone and sent the whole entire internet spiraling into teary-eyed hysteria.
Whew, she put her heart, soul and everything else into the iconic performance that reminded everyone just how TIGHT she and Kobe were during his world-changing time on Earth.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Queen Bey performing at Kobe’s memorial on the flip.
