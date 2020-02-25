BOSSIPSounds: YahYah “Days Inn” FT. Tabius Tate [VIDEO]

We love finding talented new artists and YahYah is exactly the kind of fresh voice that we couldn’t be more excited to share with the whole wide world. Check out her video for “Days Inn” ft. Tabius Tate below:

YahYah, an Atlantic City, New Jersey bred powerhouse, has already taken 2020 by storm by re-branding and releasing her latest single “Days Inn” at the top of the year. Now shes coming at you with the official video release showcasing her vibrant style with a taste of sexy, giving us a deeper look into who she is! After touring with reggae/pop phenom Shaggy for 3 years and constantly building herself into the artist we see today through trial and era, she is now ready to take the industry by storm with her relatable and contagious art. Make sure to go to www.sayyahyah.com for more information and music!