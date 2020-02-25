Her Champ 4Ever: Deontay Wilder’s Fiancee Speaks After He Was Nightmarishly Knuckled-Up By Tyson Fury In Vegas

Deontay Wilder might have gotten beaten in the ring, but his future wife still thinks he’s a champ! Telli Swift, the fiancee to the upset boxer shared an uplifting message after Wilder was upset by Tyson Fury over the weekend. She thinks he still has what it takes to be considered a champion.

Deontay, you showed us what Strength, Passion, and Courage looks like. You showed the world what it takes to Be A Champion. Most people have no idea just how hard you train, the blood, sweat, and tears you put into this sport for other people’s entertainment. To me and to so many that know and love you, you’re still and forever will be the champ! You’re the people’s champ and we all know what you do for our culture. One moment in time does not define your legacy, your legacy is created throughout time and we will continue to do just that. A bump in the road doesn’t stop you from reaching your desired destination!

Deontay, you are and will always be a King with the tenacious heart of a warrior who has elevated the Heavyweight division back to its glory days in the US, you’ve never backed down and never will from any opponent and I am confident you will fulfill all of your dreams! And the journey continues with the same end goal,

“One face one name one champ” !