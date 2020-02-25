GTFOHWTBS: Deontay Wilder Says Tyson Fury Whooped His A$$ To This Day Because His Costume Was Too Heavy

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury was a huge disappointment Saturday night not because the Black man took the L, but because of HOW the Black man took the L!

Deontay looked washed up from the sound of the first bell and Tyson Fury was laying waste to his one-punch a$$ round after round after round.

Fans and commentators alike were deeply befuddled by Wilder’s poor performance. Why did he look so weak? Why did he look so tired? Why didn’t he land any significant punches? Well, after the fight Wilder told an interviewer that he “had been going through some things” in her personal life in the days leading up to the championship bout. Yesterday, according to ESPN, Deontay tossed this ridiculous excuse:

“There were a lot of things that went wrong leading up to the fight, in the last minutes before the fight, but I accept full responsibility,” Wilder said. “I paid a severe price because my legs were how they were because of my uniform. My uniform was way too heavy. It was 40-plus pounds. We had it on 10 or 15 minutes before we even walked out and then put the helmet on. That was extra weight, then the ring walk, then going up the stairs. It was like a real workout for my legs. When I took it off, I knew immediately that game has changed.”

He went on…

“I really let the designers freelance with it. It was really their idea,” Wilder said. “By the third round, I had no legs. I was completely done. My legs were gone. I had to step into survival mode very early. But you know me — I’m going out on my shield. I’m a fighter. I’m a warrior. That’s what I do.”

So…you got your a$$ whooped because the designers made your Black History Month Game of Thrones outfit too heavy? Weak sauce. Despite the beating he took, Deontay has announced that he will activate his rematch clause.

“We’re definitely going to exercise it,” said Wilder, who fought to a disputed draw with Fury 14 months ago. “We’re looking forward to it. I’m a warrior and a true champion, and I fight like that every bit of the way. We’re definitely going on with it. That’s for sure. By the summertime.”

Maybe knock off the Apollo Creed shenanigans next time.