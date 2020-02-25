Young MA Said We Barely Have R&B Anymore & Shook Up Music Twitter
Don’t Tell JacqueEeEs: Young MA Said We Barely Have R&B Anymore & Shook Up NayHoo Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
If you’re wondering why Young MA was trending–well, it’s because she said we barely have R&B anymore in a perfectly valid and thoughtful tweet that, naturally, sparked all kinds of chaos across Music Twitter.
Now, the Brooklyn MC DOES have a point: R&B just doesn’t SLAP like it did in the 90s/2000s and isn’t really a priority at major labels anymore. That’s 100% true. BUT it’s also true that dope R&B artists still exist in a bizarro music universe where toxic stan culture overshadows the actual music.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Young MA’s “controversial” comments on the flip.
