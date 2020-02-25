Freestylin’ With The Roots: Watch Rev Run Improvise A Song On The New York City Subway [Video]

Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was a whole lot different than what we’re used to seeing from Late Night TV. The New York City-based show spent their whole episode underground, recording the entire hour-long program on the subway.

For this special episode, The Tonight Show brought one of their classic segments, Freestylin’ With The Roots, underground. The band improvises songs for lucky audience members to show off just how talented they are–but this time, not only are the on a subway car, but they’ve also got help from a special guest: the one-and-only Rev Run.

Peep the segment down below to see sine truly legendary musicians make music on the spot: