Family Matters: Storm Reid’s Squad Supports Her At The Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘Invisible Man’

Storm Reid is growing up right in front of our eyes! The 16-year-old, who is one of the stars of ‘The Invisible Man’ looked lovely in lilac at the movie’s premiere. Her best accessories though, were definitely her family! Storm was accompanied by her parents and siblings to the L.A. screening.

Reid’s costar Aldis Hodge, who plays her pops in the film, also had family rooting him on at the premiere — his brother Edwin came along to support him.

Storm looked so stunning in her custom MiuMiu gown, riiight?!

Elisabeth Moss is the movie’s lead — in the role of Cecilia. We had the chance to screen the film early and it was a great watch. The film is a modern twist on the classic monster films — with the Invisible Man character being embodied by a handsome, extremely wealthy but abusive, tech mogul. Cecilia tries to escape from her abusive relationship and is harbored by her friend James, a single father of a young daughter Sydney (played by Storm!).

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays the Invisible Man — Adrian Griffin… It’s such a good psychological thriller with plenty of twists to keep your attention. “The Invisible Man” arrives in theaters February 28.

Check out more premiere photos below: