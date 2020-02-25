She Did THAT! Summer BODIED Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Significant Weight Loss [Before & After]

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Tokyo Vanity has been vocal about the fact that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her body, and now she’s decided to trim up her figure in her own time!

Previously, Tokyo bumped heads with artist Spice on television, after the star tried to “intervene” and give Tokyo health advice. The conversation evolved into a body-shaming session. Fast forward, Tokyo has linked up with a personal trainer to carve out the figure SHE wants. Tokyo has been training with a group fitness trainer that goes by Body Byted.

Here Tokyo is, before & after she started her fitness journey.

Impressive, right?t! You go girl! More after the flip.