Happy Families? Stevie J & Joseline Will Head To Trial This Spring In Custody Case Over Baby Bonnie Bella (Exclusive)

Reality Stars Still In The Midst Of Case Over Access To Daughter, Three

Joseline and Stevie J have recently been pictured on social media looking like they’ve patched things up and are effectively co-parenting their toddler daughter.

But BOSSIP has learned that both sides have been quietly moving forward with their child support and custody case over their little girl and the legal matter will come to a head this spring when it goes to trial.

Earlier this month, the judge on the case announced that the case would head to trial May 21 and instead of being evaluated by a jury, it would be a bench trial where the judge will make a final decision.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline last year for custody of the tot, arguing that she’d cut him out of her life and was shacked up in Miami with another guy. He argued that he was more mentally and financially capable of caring for little Bonnie, and asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support.

But the Puerto Rican Princess denied keeping Bonnie away from Stevie and said she was doing the best she could to raise the little girl.

Recently, the judge ordered that a child advocate, or “guardian ad litem,” participate in the case, and is supposed to evaluate both Stevie and Joseline’s ability to parent and report her findings to the judge. Joseline has primary custody of the girl so that she can continue to attend school in Miami, but Stevie doesn’t have to pay her child support.