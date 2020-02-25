Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero React To The Craziness That Is Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ [Video]

Netflix’s latest phenomenon, Love Is Blind, is absolutely taking over. Whether you’ve jumped on the bandwagon or not, it seems like you can’t go anywhere without hearing someone talk about the series, and this time, Desus & Mero are apart of that craze.

On Monday’s episode, The Bogeda Boys were generous enough to give us their take on the new reality show, touching on all aspects of the series including the blind marriages, shouting matches, and even a dog drinking wine on one episode.

Check out clip down below to see how the Bronx natives feel about Netflix’s Love Is Blind: