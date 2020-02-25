Nicki Minaj Put Her Bawdy On BLAST For Carnival And Her Foot Won’t Leave Our Necks

Guess what, kids! It’s Cakesmas Season! AKA Carnival time is here. While we’re going to be showing you a copious amount of feathered beauties over the next few days and weeks, we want to start off by highlighting one of the celebrities we love to see out on the Carnival scene. It’s none other than Nicki Minaj who is giving it her best by looking as good as ever this year.

We all know she’s been in the middle of rumors about being pregnant (again) and this new fit looks like it kills that rumor. So now that that’s out the way, let’s enjoy her caked out day and more angles from her killing it at Carnival.