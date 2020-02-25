There are turnover troubles afoot for a certain well-paid white woman. Michelle Janavs, the heiress to the Hot Pocket fortune (did you know there was a fortune?) is next in line to face the music in that college admission scandal.

As previously reported Felicity Huffman, Lori Laughlin and several other WEALTHY parents reportedly used an elaborate scheme to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and falsify athletic records to secure them admission to schools like Yale, Georgetown, and Stanford.

The New York Post reports that Janavs could face up to 21 months in prison for paying $100,000 to falsify her daughters’ test scores as well as $200,000 to stage one as a fugazi beach volleyball recruit for her alma mater, the University of Southern California.

Janavs has pleaded guilty and is taking “full responsibility” for her actions.

Her attorneys are arguing that she’s learned her lesson” and was actually victimized by William Rick Singer, the man behind the Edge College & Career Network who helped the parents cheat. According to the attorneys, the tongue scorching turnover peddler only gave in to Singer’s “manipulative sales tactics” because of her “love for her children and the high-stress college admissions process.”

OH. PLEASE.

Her lawyers argue that she has already suffered the consequences for her actions and should not serve time behind bars.

“The fallout from Michelle’s actions stand as a beacon to others that illegal shortcuts are a recipe for disaster, regardless of the punishment the court imposes on Michelle,” they wrote reports The New York Post.

It sounds like however, that prosecutors could care less about her sad song. They’re seeking 21 months in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $175,000, and 250 hours of community service for Janavs.

What do YOU think about the latest turn in that aioli splattered scandal?