Devastating: 10-Year Old Brooklyn Girl Struck And Killed By Public School Bus 

Brooklyn Fifth Grader Killed By School Bus Driver

A 10-year old elementary school student was fatally struck by a public school bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday and was pronounced dead shortly after. Reports say the girl and her brother were headed to the Achievement First Linden Elementary School at the time of the deadly incident.

NY Post:

Medics rushed the child, whose identity was not immediately released, to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Tolliver said that the young girl’s brother had glass in his “bleeding” leg. Shortly after the crash, Tolliver said the children’s devastated parents arrived on the scene.

New York City Mayor De Blasio tweeted about the devastating incident saying:

Earlier this morning, a student was struck and killed by a bus while she walked to school in Brooklyn. She was just ten years old. No family should have to suffer something like this. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 25, 2020

Fortunately, the bus driver stayed on the scene for the parents and authorities to arrive. Eyewitnesses say the young girl’s father was furious.

“He was ready to kill the bus driver. He was a pretty big guy too. I’m gonna’ f–k him up. I’m gonna’ f–k him up.”

The driver was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and will be sent for drug and alcohol testing. Police are investigating whether or not he stopped at the stop sign in time.

SMH. Rest in peace, baby girl.