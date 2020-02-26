Not Acceptable: Stephen A Smith Blasts Deontay Wilder For Excuses & Blaming His Loss On A Heavy Costume [Video]

This past weekend, Deontay Wilder took a devastating loss to Tyson Fury, which ended his undefeated run and cost him the WBC title. Even though things were already cut short, many viewers said the match should have ended several rounds before Wilder’s team decided to throw in the towel.

Following the fight, news broke that Wilder was blaming his 40-pound walk-out costume for hurting his knees and leading to the eventual loss. Anyone with two eyes could see Wilder’s eardrum was busted and common sense tells you when that happens, you can’t keep your balance. Instead of taking that route to explain his loss, Deontay kept blaming his outfit, and Stephen A Smith was not accepting that excuse at all.

Stephen A went on First Take to rip Wilder a new one for not only that excuse but also for hinting at firing his coach as well. The commentator admits he is a fan of Wilder at the start, so the rant isn’t the all-out peak outrage we are used to seeing from him, but he still delivered a rant worth hearing, even expressing embarrassment for Wilder and his excuses.

Not only that, but we also get the shows’ opinion on Wilder’s plans to exercise his contract clause and have a rematch, which would be the third time these two get together in the ring. After winning 41 times, we can’t expect Wilder to take the loss without fighting for redemption.

You can watch the entire segment from First Take down below.