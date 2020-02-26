Tinder Launches Director X’s Original Short Film #BlackLoveIs At Exclusive Hollywood Soirée

Tinder officially launched original short film #BlackLoveIs from the acclaimed music video and film director Director X that celebrates Black Love in all its forms.

The film, which debuted exclusively at a tastemaker soirée in Hollywood, features authentic first-person accounts and intimate reflections that explore the nuanced understanding and expression of Black Love–love for ourselves and one another as well as community, culture, family, sexuality and Blackness.

Director X introduced the video to a captivated crowd at the exclusive event that featured a moderated discussion on Black love with Director X himself and Raquel “Rocky” Harris followed by a swanky cocktail reception with sounds provided by notable DJ Brian Henry.

“Making this film has been a proud moment in my career and I’m thrilled to share it with the world,” said Director X during the presentation. “This film was about real Black Love and the diversity of it. And how varied it is, yet still singular.”

Guests (that included Van Lathan (Red Pill Podcast), Kalen Allen (The Ellen Show), Isis King (When They See Us), influencer Laith Ashley and more) were also given the opportunity to have their Tinder profile photos captured by celebrity photographer Erik Carter in the official Tinder portrait studio.

And while you’re here, enjoy the #BlackIsLove short film below: