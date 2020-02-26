The Breakfast Club: Tyra Banks Talks Her ModelLand Theme Park, Relationship With Naomi Campbell & More [Video]

Tyra Banks Talks ModelLand, Naomi Campbell & More On The Breakfast Club

Tyra Banks is the latest guest to stop by The Breakfast Club to chop it up with the hosts about her personal life, what she’s got going on in her career, and everything in between.

In this interview, the legendary model talks about her ModelLand theme park–which is set to open in Santa Monica within a few months, how she deals with her weight fluctuations while being in the public eye, her seemingly-tumultuous relationship with Naomi Campbell, and so much more. Check out the conversation down below to hear what Tyra is working on and what we can expect from her in the near future:

