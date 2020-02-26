New Music: Posa Bares His Inner Demons In Deeply Personal “Cursed” Video

Rising star Posa is the latest T.I.G./Warner artist to create his very own lane in a shameless copycat industry where very few ideas are fresh or original.

With “Cursed,” he bares his inner-demons in the presence of an impossibly thick baddie who serves as a metaphor for the bubbling rapper’s afflictions.

“At the time when I was writing ‘Cursed,’ I was feeling defeated and I was dealing with a lot of mixed emotions,” Posa shares about the new release. “Everything was going wrong, ‘I was cursed.’ I needed people to see my words instead of hearing them, so I shot the video as if it was going on right then in the most common small place, a hotel.”

Peep the deeply personal video below:

Posa (formerly known as Posa Da Don) grew up the youngest of four kids in a tough Mobile, Alabama neighborhood but was raised by a loving family who were musically inspired. After witnessing firsthand his brothers’ lives taking a turn for the worst, he devoted all of his time to music. Posa’s new music reflects the journey from his childhood to adulthood and his heartbreaking love story. Today, Posa is blessed with two young children and is excited to release new music.

You can stream “Cursed” off his new “2 Sides Of Da Bottom” mixtape here.