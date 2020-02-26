HBO releases teaser for new NYC based skater-hipster show 'Betty'
This Looks Interesting: HBO Drops Teaser For Cool New Intersectional-Skater-Hipster-LGBTQ-Dirty Vans Show ‘Betty’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
HBO is movin’ on to that new-new to captivate their insatiable younger audience.
The network just dropped a teaser for their interesting new show Betty that appears to focus on some NYC 20-somethings who live for skating, love, friendship and the arts.
This could be a very interesting way to capture the same demographic that tuned in faithfully for Zendaya’s Euphoria last year.
Thoughts?
