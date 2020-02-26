So Sad: 7-Year-Old South Carolina Girl Dies One Minute Into Tonsil Surgery

The parents of a 7-year-old South Carolina girl are reeling after she unexpectedly passed away. Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill was reportedly perfectly healthy except for some light snoring in her sleep when her parents brought her to Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

The couple, Austin and Jasmine, told WHNS-TV that their daughter went into surgery, and one minute later, her heart stopped.

The doctors were unable to revive her and her parents are looking for answers. An autopsy was expected to determine the official cause of death.

“You don’t understand why these things happen but we know it was God’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through, cause we know it was God,” Paisley’s grandmother, Mary Beth Truelock, told WHNS-TV.

The second-grader was a straight-A student who loved to dance and play sports. WHNS quoted her obituary that reads;

“Her full of “Joy” attitude could be seen in everything she did, from playing T-Ball and Softball to performing Hip-Hop dance routines and gymnastics programs with her friends at the Dance Shop and Dance South. She enjoyed showing off her craft skills by making arts and crafts but enjoyed giving them away even more. Paisley loved being part of the activities at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, singing and acting in the church plays and being the Angel in the Easter Pageant. Her years on earth may have only been seven, but the love she shared will last a lifetime.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral costs.

