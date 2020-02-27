DIY Queen Lauren Makk Says New Show “Shop Class” Is The Ultimate Craft Show (Exclusive)

“Shop Class” Premieres On Disney+ Feb. 28

She’s wowed fans with her do it yourself creations on TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and OWN’s “Home Made Simple.”

And now Makk – who said she was born to DIY – will be back on screens this week with her new handcrafted showcase, “Shop Class,” on streaming network Disney+.

“Shop Class” pits 18 teams of students and teachers against each other to see who can build the most swoon-worthy, yet functional designs for home and beyond using everyday materials. Makk serves as both a mentor and a judge to the budding makers, with impressive results:

“The kids built all types of things, from cars to rockets,” Makk told BOSSIP. “They would take common materials like wheels and wood and make them into derby cars.”

“Not only did it have to look good, it had to function well and perform,” Makk added. “It’s like the ultimate craft show.”

Growing up in rural Oklahoma, Makk said her family didn’t have a lot of money, but they always had a beautiful home, and she said that was down to using ingenuity to make things.

“I’ve been an interior designer, or a maker for as long as I can remember,” Makk said. “I was the kid who was making things out of leftover scraps of fabrics. I enjoyed making dollhouses. I would redo my room.”

The mom said she hopes that up and coming DIYers will see her – much like she identified with Julia Sugarbaker from 80s show “Designing Women” – and know that there’s a place for them in the interior design industry.

“What I love about this opportunity is for another generation to see representation,” Makk said. “I really love to see a new generation of crafters and makers see themselves on television, that there are opportunities, and be rewarded for it.”