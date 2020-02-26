Marc Daly Speaks Out On #RHOA Amid Allegations His Kenya Moore Split Was Caught On Camera

Kenya Moore’s husband knows you saw a clip of the forthcoming drama on RHOA and he’s issuing a response. In a preview, Marc Daly’s seen alongside Kenya at a fundraiser and instead of talking about raising money for the nonprofit, the couple seems to have some tension between them.

Later someone asks Marc how he feels about his marriage and he seemingly tells them flat out that he “hates it.”

“Are you enjoying the ride that comes with being married?” asks someone off-camera. “No, I hate it. I hate it, everybody knows that!” says Marc.

Now Marc is seemingly reacting to the clip and apologizing, not to Kenya however, but to the creators of The Black Man Lab who the reception was hosted for. The Black Man Lab is an ATL based organization centered on providing a safe space for black males to network and fellowship.

The Soco BK owner used his restaurant’s official Instagram to release a statement saying he regrets his actions overshadowing the charity event with drama. Specifically, Marc said that “something positive was “comprised” by a personal situation.

“As a person of color, it is of paramount importance for me to showcase the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my involvement in the Black Man’s Lab experience. Unfortunately, my genuine attempt at doing something positive was compromised by my personal situation. For that, I sincerely apologize and take sole responsibility. I want to thank all those involved with the Black Man’s Lab for their support after the event.

I would like to end by saying, I have full admiration for the organization and am always available to engage and contribute to its efforts. Best wishes, Marc Daly”

OOOF.

Mind you when news dropped about Kenya and Marc separating, reports surfaced that the two got into a heated argument at the Black Man Lab event that took place on September 17. Allegedly Marc was overheard complaining about Kenya and things spiraled out of control.

“Kenya aggressively confronted Marc at an event he was hosting, and Bravo was filming,” reported RadarOnline who added that Marc alleged called Kenya an “attention whore,” and told Eva Marcille’s husband that he is “tired of Kenya’s s**t.”

Radar also allegedly that a furious Kenya confronted Marc after overhearing the other RHOA ladies gossiping and the cameras caught the confrontation.

“Kenya was shouting all sorts of threats at Marc and the cameras kept rolling.”

What. A. Mess.

Mind you, Kenya’s been hinting that their marriage might be back on, guess we’ll just have to wait and see.