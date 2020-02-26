Florida Crazies: Orange County Woman Charged With Murder After Zipping Boyfriend In Luggage Then Going To Bed

Florida never fails but it always fails.

42-year-old Sarah Boone was arrested Monday in Orange County after she called the cops to report her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. was dead.

According to ClickOrlando, the way Jorge died was cruel and unusual, to say the least.

Boone told police that she and Jorge were playing a game of hide-and-seek and got the bright idea that being zipped in a suitcase would be absolutely hilarious. So that’s exactly what they did. Jorge bent himself up like a Philly pretzel and climbed inside. According to Sarah, she passed out drunk shortly after. However, after verbally and contractually agreeing to a search of her cell phone, police found two videos that proved Sarah did a bit more than pass out…

“I can’t (expletive) breathe, seriously,” Torres said in the video and Boon replied, “Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me.” Deputies said Torres continued to tell Boone he could not breathe and call out her name. “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” Boone said in the video, according to court records.

Yeah. But it gets worse…

Deputies said Boone could be heard laughing in the video and telling Torres to “shut up” as he called her name. Boone told Torres this was “for everything you’ve done to me,” according to the video. When she was shown the videos by investigators, Boone said she didn’t remember taking them and it looked “bad.”

Sarah was charged with second-degree murder. She will soon know how Jorge felt in his dying minutes because a judge will likely zip her a$$ up under a jail.