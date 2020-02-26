Cops Kill People: Powerfully Poignant PSA “Not A Gun” Highlights The Murder Of Unarmed Black Folks By Police [Video]

New Viral video PSA "Not A Gun" highlights police violence against Blacks
- By Bossip Staff
The issue of police violence against Black people is still pervasive as ever despite the somewhat quieting cry of “Black Lives Matter”.
A new PSA was published on YouTube this week called “Not A Gun” and its aim is to put the issue back at the forefront of people’s minds.
Check it out in the video below.
Ain’t that bout a b!t¢h?
