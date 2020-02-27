Keeping Uppercut With The Kardashians: Exactly Zero People Believe The Kim Vs. Kourtney Fight Is Real; Dragging Ensues
- By Bossip Staff
Have you been watching the most recent seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? If you have, you may be in the minority. The show has needed a rating and fan boost for a minute and there’s only one way to make that happen: A GIRL FIGHT. In the latest trailer for the upcoming season we see Kim and Kourtney getting into a physical altercation of some sort.
The fists are FLYING. By “flying” we mean “gingerly tapping the other person.” This whole thing looks faker than a Hulk Hogan match. Either that or Kim doesn’t have hands at all. The whole thing looks like a joke and Twitter has caught on to it, dragging this mess for the farce it is. SMH. Take a look.
