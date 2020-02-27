Foul Play? Tyler Perry’s Nephew Found Dead In Prison Cell From Suicide, Family Isn’t Buying It

Tyler Perry’s Nephew Found Dead In Prison Cell From Suicide, Family Isn’t Buying It

Tyler Perry and his family are left with more questions than answers after his 26-year-old nephew, Gavin Porter was found dead in his prison cell from an apparent suicide Tuesday evening. In 2016 Gavin was arrested for shooting and killing his biological father. Porter was sentenced to 20 years behind bars and was sent to Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville, Louisiana to serve his time. He was placed in solitary this past Saturday night after he allegedly got into a physical altercation that involved several inmates this past weekend. He was later found dead in his cell after allegedly hanging himself with a bedsheet. According to TMZ, the family isn’t convinced by the story coming from the Detention facility regarding his death.

We’re told that around 6 PM, guards checked on Gavin and found nothing of concern. Our sources say guards came back at 8 PM Tuesday and found Gavin dead. He had hung himself with bedsheets. We’re told the family has been notified there’s no foul play in the death — but our sources say Gavin’s family isn’t necessarily buying the story.

Condolences to Tyler Perry and the entire family especially his sister who was Gavin’s mother.

If the family isn’t buying the story from the facility then hopefully they can provide further evidence to back up their account of what happened.