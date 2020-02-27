AnitraGunn Second Arrest Made In Connection With Murder Of Fort Valley State Student

More shocking news has been released surrounding the death of a Fort Valley State University student. After Demarcus Little, the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, was arrested for her murder, another man is in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that a friend of Little’s had been arrested on suspicion of concealing Gunn’s death. Agents arrested Jaivon Abron, 22, and charged him with two counts of making false statements and one count of concealing a death.

They believe he was an ally in helping to cover up the events that took place on Valentine’s Day night in Peach County, Georgia. Abron was arrested at his south Georgia home for his alleged crimes.



Investigators said they also recovered Gunn’s cellphone and said there could still be more arrests to come, reports WSBTV.

As previously reported the GBI said Little “knowingly, intentionally and willfully” murdered Anitra by strangulation. Little, 23, is now charged with malice murder. THe boyfriend was originally only charged with criminal damage to property for smashing the windows at Anitra’s apartment and slashing the tires on her vehicle.

He is still currently in jail and was not granted bond.

We’re still very much thinking about the family and friends of Anitra Gunn, may she rest in peace.