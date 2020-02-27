Bae Of The Day: We Have To Talk About Doja Cat’s 2020 Thickalicious Glo Up

- By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat at Z107.9 Summer Jam

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Remember when Doja Cat was the laughing stock for her cow-related music and her dorky boyfriend? Remember when people didn’t take her seriously? Now she’s blowing up the charts. She’s also being her most thirst-trappy self. She’s putting her best cakes forward and we are happy. Enjoy as she has turned all the way up for 2020 and is a fantastic bae of the day.

