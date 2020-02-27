Bae Of The Day: We Have To Talk About Doja Cat’s 2020 Thickalicious Glo Up
Remember when Doja Cat was the laughing stock for her cow-related music and her dorky boyfriend? Remember when people didn’t take her seriously? Now she’s blowing up the charts. She’s also being her most thirst-trappy self. She’s putting her best cakes forward and we are happy. Enjoy as she has turned all the way up for 2020 and is a fantastic bae of the day.
View this post on Instagram
I never really got to share my experience in Cabo w y’all. Almost died on a jet ski cuz I had my period and fell in the water and I swear to god bitch the sharks were en route. You could see the owner of ebays house from where I stayed and at night I’d be lookin in the windows to see if anybody was fuckin. That never happened. So fuck jet skis but we met @meagangood so I’m content. She’s angelic. 🥂 📸 @tylerart
