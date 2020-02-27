For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Doja Cat Perform Her Track “Say So” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Doja Cat is one of the fastest rising stars in the music industry right now, so the only logical next step for her career was to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live performance.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles native made her way to New York City to take the late night scene by storm. Doja Cat performed her song, “Say So” wearing a gorgeous pink bodysuit and two stunning back-up dancers. Even though it’s her first time on that stage, she looks more than comfortable. Check out the performance for yourself down below: