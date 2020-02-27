“Family Or Fiancé” Finale Exclusive: Sheri’s Concerned About Her Aspiring Rapper Romance With Micah [Video]

All isn’t well with Sheri and her husband-to-be on the season finale of OWN TV’s “Family or Fiancé.” During the episode, viewers will see Sheri and Micah play a game of truth pong with their families about their pending wedding.

Micah who’s an aspiring rapper is hoping to receive blessings on their union, despite her family’s strong objections. But in the process, Sheri begins to wonder if a forever commitment to a struggling artist is really in her best interest.

“I’m for it, I do believe in him, I really do,” says Sheri when she’s questioned about her man’s burgeoning music career. “But him working part-time–I may be the one who’s paying the whole bills and not him because he doesn’t even have enough to cover anything.”

When it’s suggested however that they push the wedding date back, Sheri said she’s not ready to do that yet.

“I don’t want to get to that point,” says Sheri.

You can catch “Family Or Fiance” this Saturday, February 29, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.