Don’t Freak Out: 200 Atlanta Airport Travelers Commit To Home Quarantine For Coronavirus Check, Results Negative

200 Travelers At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Volunteer For Coronavirus Quarantine

The potential coronavirus pandemic is freaking people out left and right. That is NOT what we are here to do.

That said, having information is necessary in order to protect yourself and your loved ones.

According to Fox5Atlanta, 200 travelers who have walked through ATL’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport have committed themselves voluntarily to home quarantine. They were being monitored daily by experienced medical personnel. An unidentified number of those 200 have exhibited symptoms associated with coronavirus but none have were confirmed carriers and none had to be admitted to the hospital.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s General Manager John Selden spoke to the media yesterday:

“Atlanta is in good shape,” Selden said. “And nationwide there has been only one person who has come through a U.S. airport with the virus.”

Nothing to see here. No need to build an underground bunker. Just be sure you’re practicing good hygiene. Wash your nasty a$$ hands and keep a little bottle of sanitizer on you. Stay abreast of the coronavirus news in your area.