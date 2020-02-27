“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Styles P And Adjua Are Coping Very Differently With The Loss Of Their Daughter [VIDEO]

A brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp” airs on WeTV tonight and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we have a chance to see Dr. Ish working with Styles P and Adjua around their marital issues, many which stem from the death of their daughter and the very different ways they’ve been coping.

Here’s more about tonight’s episode:

Boot camp couples reveal shocking & painful truths. Styles P reaches a breaking point with wife Adjua. Michel’le comes clean, forcing Stew to question their entire relationship.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM ” – Airs Thursday, February 27th at 10/9C