Judge Orders Future To Undergo DNA Testing & Reveal Income In Eliza Reign Paternity Case (Exclusive)

Alleged Baby Mama Claims Atlanta Rapper Makes Nearly $20 Mill A Year But Hasn’t Paid “A Penny” Toward Daughter

The woman who said she bore Future’s daughter last year scored two court victories in her paternity suit against the rapper this week.

In a hearing Tuesday, the judge ordered the “Life Is Good” artist to undergo DNA testing in his native Atlanta, Ga. to prove whether or not he fathered social media star Eliza Reign’s daughter, who will turn one later this year. The judge ordered Future to be DNA tested within the next month or possibly face penalties from the court.

The judge also issued a court order compelling Future to reveal his income and other financial information within the next 10 days or face possible sanctions, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. In her motion, Reign said she served him with the suit three times and it’s been 45 days since she last served him.

Social media star Reign said in court docs that she believes Future makes $19.5 million a year, but hasn’t paid “a penny” towards supporting the baby, and has asked the court for an upward deviation from regular state support guidelines because the rapper is a high-income earner.

The new developments come as Future blasted Reign in court papers as a schemer who plotted to have a rich man’s child and allegedly referred to her daughter as a “check baby,” which is slang for a child who will elicit large amounts of child support.

Reign has denied Future’s allegations.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Reign and Future for comment.