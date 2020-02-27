The Breakfast Club: Royce Da 5’9″ Talks Cultural Consciousness, Sobriety & His New Album ‘The Allegory’ [Video]

Royce Da 5’9″ is the latest rapper to stop by The Breakfast Club to promote an upcoming album.

This time around, Royce talks about the importance of cultural consciousness, his own personal journey with sobriety, his new album, The Allegory, and so much more. Check out the video down below to catch the rapper’s full interview, where he drops knowledge on both the music industry and life in general. You’re gonna want to see what he has to say: