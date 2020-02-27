Newly Single Niecy Nash Responds To Claims Her Sloppy Toppy Tips Don’t Work

Niecy Nash knows that you’re calling BS on those spicy fellatio comments she previously made and she’s issuing a response.

In case you forgot, Niecy released a book called It’s Hard to Fight Naked and in the “Stomach Full, Penis Empty: A Woman’s Guide to a Happy Marriage” chapter, she said that sloppy toppy a day “keeps the divorce away.”

She reiterated the comment on the Wendy Williams show and claimed it was the secret to keeping her (now ex) husband Jay Tucker happy.

Unfortunately for her, social media remembered those comments when Jay and Niecy announced their split in October and the pettiness jumped out across the Internet. Niecy was clowned for her apparently” not so successful sex tips” and women noted that NOTHING will keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept.

Niecy Nash getting divorced? I guess those blow jobs a day didn’t work. — 😊Ms. Miller😉 (@mskitamaddie) October 30, 2019

Remember when Niecy Nash was trying to preach to women “a BJ a day keeps the divorce lawyers away” — either her jaws got tired…. Or…. like I been saying. The only thing that keeps a man is that man wanting to be kept. — Lucky… “Lil Lucky?” (@ImFinallyAmber) October 30, 2019

Still, Niecy’s still taking everything in stride. She told PEOPLE magazine who profiled her for her 50th birthday that she stands by what she said.

“I wrote a book about love, and people were then on social media going, ‘Oh, so I guess all that stuff you put in that book didn’t work?’” said Niecy. “I still believe every single thing I said in that book, but I also believe that sometimes for some people, forever ain’t forever, it’s for now.”

Niecy also admitted in the interview that she and her former soul snatched spouse “still love each other”, but have simply grown apart.

She also posed for BANGIN’ Rober Ector photography shots for PEOPLE, one in a t-shirt and panties and the other topless.

Go Niecy!

What do you think about SINGLE Niecy standing by her “stomach empty/penis full” comments?