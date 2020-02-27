SMH: Deon Cole Talks Getting Pummelled With Homophobic Comments Over Bell-Bottom Outfit [Video]

“Grown-Ish” star Deon Cole is putting the hateful trolls in his DMs on blast after getting hate over his NAACP Image Awards Show outfit.

The comedian wore a navy blue, velvet, bell-bottom Gucci suit this past weekend and his DMs started to flood with negativity for whatever reason. He said a screenshot of one of the messages wear someone called him a “gay a** ni**a”

SMH.

“Tomorrow Im going to do a post talking about this and the many many more derogatory messages and threats I’ve received about that gucci velvet bell bottom pants suit that I wore. It’s sad that these messages come from my own kind but more about this tomorrow. #justakidfromthechi #gucci”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8-UafJHteV/

Deon actually did get to discuss the backlash, on a televised platform. He met with the ladies of The REAL to shine a light on his experience.

The hate is something that’s mind-boggling to right now, and it’s going on everywhere. I don’t understand it. I keep getting friends saying ‘man forget that, just get your money and all of that, don’t worry about that.’ Nah, I gotta worry about this. When it comes to that 20-year-old kid who can’t come out the closet, who is stuck because people hate him and they don’t even have a reason why. I’m not even gay and I’m getting gay slander.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6q3UOx1joow