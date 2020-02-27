Exclusive: Rising Star Ty’ahna Maray Talks Her New EP “Patience,” Finding Her R&B Lane, Attending THREE High Schools & More!

19-year-old singer/songwriter/dancer/entrepreneur Ty’ahna Maray is ready for her moment after years of artistic development where she evolved into R&B‘s brightest young star while living in four diverse cities with her power moving and shaking mother.

Blessed with the platinum trinity of beauty, talent and IT-girl appeal, the Chicago-bred, Carolina-seasoned star-in-the-making refused to let the stress of attending three different high schools stop her from achieving her dreams.

We caught up with the bubbly songbird during her Atlanta press stop to chat about everything from her hectic teenage years to her upcoming EP that’s sure to please her steadily growing fanbase.

What was the thought process behind your first single “5 Minutes?”

“5 Minutes” was the first single that we recorded so I’m like ‘let’s get this out’–you can hear the passion with my vocals and it’s about a situationship where you shouldn’t be talking to this person–you know he a thot anyway (laughs) BUT you still talk to them and I feel like everybody can relate to that in some way whether it’s a friend you shouldn’t be talking to anymore or a partner so that’s how it came about”

Where does your bubbly energy come from?

“I’m always optimistic, I’m always looking at things positively because life could be so much different so you gotta be grateful for whatever you have”

What do you bring to R&B? What does R&B need that you have?

“Spunk, energy, a different vibe… I think my vibe is different just because it’s like ‘omg, wait! Did she just say that?? But she just said it in the sweetest way’ like ‘oh wow, she got a smart mouth, she just called this boy a thot’ (sings sweetly and laughs) you know, so I think it’s just a spin on how to say things in music and I think what I bring to R&B is my personality that you can feel that through the music”

You’re originally from Chicago and lived in four different cities. What did you get from each stop that’s helping you in your career?

“Chicago gave me the swag… like dressing, everything, and the hustle… once I moved to North Carolina, it gave me diversity, for sure, because most of the high schools I went to were predominantly white, you know, so I had to work ten times harder the further south I got in high school and then once I got to Atlanta it really helped create my whole brand”

Tell us all about your debut EP “Patience?”

“You know how they say you have to endure with patience in everything and I had to learn that because before when it was just my mother and I, before I had a whole team, I’m just like ‘oh, all I need is a record deal and it’s done’ but, really, even when you do sign that’s really the beginning, that’s where all the hard work really goes… so, with patience, I had to learn that–I’ve been wanting to do stuff like this since I was 12 but it’s like ‘it wasn’t your time’ you know, so it’s like now as you go through this journey or whatever you’re learning like ‘wow, just wait, everything will start coming together’

And it’s so crazy because initially I wanted to title the EP ‘Who Is Ty’Ahna Maray’ but was like ‘this really don’t say much about me’ like, you know, it’s my perspective on how I handle things but it’s not me, for sure, so we changed it to “Patience”

“It’s 7 tracks and available everywhere for pre-order and, with that, you can preview a minute of each song which I wanted to do because once it comes out I want them to already know most of it so they can send me their Snap videos, Instagram videos, everything, so that’s “Patience” [which drops tomorrow, 2/28]

Peep Ty’ahna’s poppin’ tour recap below:

You can follow her journey to stardom here and stream her new single and “Patience” EP here.