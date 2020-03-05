BossipLooks: These Swarovski crystal earrings are only $20

Ever heard of the Meghan effect? It’s an ongoing phenomenon where everyone and their mother wants to cop whatever Meghan Markle wears. From designed ripped jeans to summer dresses to statement tote bags, the duchess manages to sell out the items she wears without even trying.

If you also had been hit by the Meghan effect and are on the hunt for huggie style earrings similar to the ones she usually sports, now’s your chance to snag a pair of these Swarovski Crystal Micro-Pav’e Curved Huggie Earrings In 18K Plated White Gold for 81% off.

Huggie earrings are the opposite of giant hoops. They sit close to your earlobe, mimicking a “hugging” effect, hence the name. Everyone from royals to celebrities to IG influencers have been wearing these trendy loops. And now you can, too, with this limited-time only deal.

This gorgeous pair is adorned with sparkly Swarovski crystals, evoking a stylish yet timeless vibe to accommodate a slew of outfits. Whether you’re wearing a little black dress or just a simple tee and jeans, these huggie earrings can elevate any look. Oh, and they offer a comfortable fit and are hypoallergenic, perfect for everyday wear.

For a limited time, you can score a pair on sale for only $14.99.

