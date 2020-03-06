BossipBling: You Can Get These Earrings Designed By Jean Paul Gaultier For Just $40

In a perfect world, we’d all be clad in a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted gown just like what Rihanna wore at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. But alas, this is real life, and having such an extravagant garb would probably cost a years worth of rent.

The next best thing? Copping this limited edition Swarovski Crystal Pendant Necklace designed by the one and only Jean Paul Gaultier.

Time is of the essence for buying this striking pendant. The Swarovski and Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration only lasted over a 12-month period, meaning once all stocks are sold, Swarovski will no longer produce it again. In fact, the company already stopped making them in late 2018.

The pendant is secured with a rhodium-plated clasp and adjustable chain for all-day comfort, making it perfect for everyday wear. It may not make you feel like Rihanna, but donning them can still make you look like every bit of a star.

Slay high fashion with this limited edition pendant necklace. It typically retails for $129.99, but you can get it on sale now for only $39.99.

