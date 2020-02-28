Destiny’s Chileeee: “Candyman’s” Spooky “Say My Name” Remix Is Giving Twitter The CREEPS

“Dang first I Got Five On It and now Destiny Child’s Say My Name ?!?!” Jordan Peele: pic.twitter.com/ukEYHVFtjs — ｎ. (@CaptainInsight) February 27, 2020

Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated “Candyman” reboot is scaring up all sorts of hilarity across Twitter with its spooky “Say My Name” remix that marks the second time a classic song was creepily reworked for a Jordan Peele movie.

Whyyy Jordan keeps playing with our emotions like this, we may never know, but it’s growing into one of pop culture’s greatest Horror movie phenomenons.

Listening to Jordan Peele’s horror version of Say My Name like pic.twitter.com/zNSxQKTGZf — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) February 27, 2020

Peep the hilarious hysteria over the spooky “Candyman” remix on the flip.