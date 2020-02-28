"Candyman's" Spooky "Say My Name" Remix Gives Twitter The CREEPS
Destiny’s Chileeee: “Candyman’s” Spooky “Say My Name” Remix Is Giving Twitter The CREEPS
- By Bossip Staff
Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated “Candyman” reboot is scaring up all sorts of hilarity across Twitter with its spooky “Say My Name” remix that marks the second time a classic song was creepily reworked for a Jordan Peele movie.
Whyyy Jordan keeps playing with our emotions like this, we may never know, but it’s growing into one of pop culture’s greatest Horror movie phenomenons.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over the spooky “Candyman” remix on the flip.
