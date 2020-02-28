2Toxic4U: Lil Baby Gets Re-Dragged By His Baby Mama Jayda’s Fed Up Fans BUT WHY???

Everyone’s buzzing over Lil Baby’s highly anticipated new album “My Turn” that comes at a drama-filled time for the star rapper who’s been getting dragged by his baby mama Jayda’s fed up fans for WEEKS.

BUT WHY? Well, it all stems from his alleged cheating and refusal to defend her honor that, once again, was the topic of discussion after a recent interview where he seemingly claimed to not be in love with anyone at the moment.

(Start at 11:55 mark)

Naturally, this didn’t go over too well with Jayda’s fans who couldn’t believe he would say this after Jayda showed him so much love and even gifted him $25K for his birthday.

Whew, issa mess that stirred up yet another Baby dragging you can peep on the flip.