WTF? A Small YouTuber Is Under Fire After Admitting To Beating Her Child…All Because She Ruined An Eyeshadow Palette

Even if you’re not the most internet-savvy person in the world, there’s one major rule everyone needs to know: it lives forever. So instead of going online to rant about your bad day, maybe just get a journal to write your frustrations in, that way, the whole world can’t access it once things have cooled down.

Someone who really needs to take this advice is Michelle Grace, a small beauty Youtuber with under 1,000 subscribers. She’s a single mother who formerly lived in her own little corner of the internet, getting maybe a couple hundred views every time she uploaded–until now.

Earlier this week, Michelle uploaded a video titled, “MY TODDLER RUINED MY JSC ALIEN PALETTE | Now I’m sad…” In the video, she explains that her 2-year-old keeps getting into her makeup, no matter what she does to keep it out of her reach. Her breaking point was the toddler ruining a $52 Jeffree Star Cosmetics palette.

The reason this has so many people up in arms, though, is because Grace’s baby is screaming and crying in the background of the footage the entire time, as the Youtuber explains, “my 2-year-old just got her a** beat.” Michelle even goes as far as saying that her hands are sore because of how hard she was hitting her daughter, justifying the whole thing because she told her not to play with the makeup.

So @michellegraceh I don’t believe in spanking or “popping” your children in general BUT even for those that do believe that, WHO DOES IT TO A FUCKING 2 YEAR OLD?!?! AND OVER A FUCKING PALETTE?! Heartbreaking and infuriating… pic.twitter.com/JblzeU4hql — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) February 27, 2020

Obviously, a child that young has no idea what they’re doing, so telling them not to play with makeup doesn’t mean anything to them–and neither does physical harm. Beside this whole thing being awful already…why did this woman think she should upload a video to the internet letting everyone know she beats her 2-year-old daughter?!

Viewers across the nation are up in arms about this entire situation, getting the word out and trying to get child services involved somehow. After the situation blew up, Michelle made all of her social media pages private and turned off comments on her Youtube channel.

Michelle deleted the video where she incriminates herself pretty quickly, but not before others screen-recorded the footage. You can see the awful things she has to say down below: