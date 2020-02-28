Y’all Are So Dumb: 38% Of Ale-Adoring Americans Are Avoiding Corona Beer Because Of Coronavirus

Listen, we already know that Americans, on the whole, are not necessarily the sharpest knives in the drawer. Look at who the voting populous allowed to become President. That said, this is absolutely f***ing ridiculous.

According to a poll conducted by 5W Public Relations, 38% of 737 American beer drinkers are actively avoiding and will not purchase Corona beer because of the coronavirus.

Among regular Corona drinkers, only 4% said they will no longer drink their fave, but 14% said they would not order their fave in public, ostensibly because they don’t wanna freak people out. Another 16% of U.S. residents are confused about the connection between Corona beef and coronavirus.

To this we say…