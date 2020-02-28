Jayda Cheaves And Lil Baby Breakup
Woah: Rapper Lil Baby Says He’s Choosing Bros Over Love Right Now, Ex-GF Jayda Cheaves Reacts
Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby seemingly had the perfect rapper and IG baddie relationship, but somehow it all crumbled. Lil Baby has confirmed in a recent interview with social media personality Wallo 267 that he has no time for “love” right now.
Lil Baby and Jayda have paraded their romance on social media since before they had a son together, so this comes as a shock to their fans. Lil Baby simply says he has time for his bros right now, but no time for a relationship.
“I can literally stay around the bros all day and f*ck somebody else, cuz I feel like bros got my back or somebody got my back. I really ain’t too deep on love with a female — not right now. If I f*ck with you, I f*ck with you, but I can deal with you and not love you.”
Just a few weeks ago, 20-year-old Jayda was gifting Lil Baby $25,000 for his 25th birthday. So, how does she feel about him wanting to fall back from “love” right now? She seems unbothered. Hit the flip to get her reaction.
When asked directly about Lil Baby feeling like he’s not into love right now, Jayda offers no explanation…he said what he said!
Explain what? Y’all heard the man clear.
Jayda explains in a series of tweets that she’s not stopping her life because Lil Baby wants to be single and around his bros 24/7. She also sends a message to folks judging her for his actions. She’s still “that b*tch regardless!”
What do you think about Lil Baby’s and Jayda’s attitudes right now?
