Woah: Rapper Lil Baby Says He’s Choosing Bros Over Love Right Now, Ex-GF Jayda Cheaves Reacts

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby seemingly had the perfect rapper and IG baddie relationship, but somehow it all crumbled. Lil Baby has confirmed in a recent interview with social media personality Wallo 267 that he has no time for “love” right now.

I can’t believe this still my dawg💙💙😩 like damn it’s been a minute lol pic.twitter.com/TwcWTwVmCV — JAYDA WAYDA (@waydamin) October 11, 2019

Lil Baby and Jayda have paraded their romance on social media since before they had a son together, so this comes as a shock to their fans. Lil Baby simply says he has time for his bros right now, but no time for a relationship.

“I can literally stay around the bros all day and f*ck somebody else, cuz I feel like bros got my back or somebody got my back. I really ain’t too deep on love with a female — not right now. If I f*ck with you, I f*ck with you, but I can deal with you and not love you.”

Just a few weeks ago, 20-year-old Jayda was gifting Lil Baby $25,000 for his 25th birthday. So, how does she feel about him wanting to fall back from “love” right now? She seems unbothered. Hit the flip to get her reaction.