Desus & Mero Learn How To Fade On A Brave Volunteer At Killer Mike’s Barber Shop [Video]

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero left their usual New York digs for a trip to Atlanta, where they met up with Killer Mike at his Swag Shop.

During their time in the A, the Bodega Boys talk to the rapper about Run The Jewels, why he wanted to open a barbershop in the first place, and illuminati conspiracy theories. After their conversation, Desus and Mero both take a shot at learning how to fade hair…and they actually do pretty well.

Check out their full interview with Killer Mike down below: