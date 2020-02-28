Too Many N-Words: For The Second Time In 2 Weeks A University Of Oklahoma Professors Spews N-Word During Lecture

Is there something in the water in Oklahoma?

For the second time in as many weeks, a professor at the University of Oklahoma is catching righteous hell for spewing a lecture’s worth of n-words during a recent class.

According to USAToday, an unidentified woman professor in the history department read a historical document to his class in full without edits. The document contained NUMEROUS n-words and the professor thought that issuing a “trigger warning” would suffice as a pass to utter hate speech.

The school’s interim president Joseph Harroz Jr. spoke out about the incident but wouldn’t elaborate on the consequences that were doled out.

“While she could have made the point without reciting the actual word, she chose otherwise,” Harroz said. “Now, for the second time in less than two weeks, I find myself addressing a faculty member’s use of racially offensive language in the classroom,” Interim President Harroz said in the statement. “It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power,” he added.

Previously, journalism, ethics and democracy professor Peter Gade had to apologize for telling a student that the phrase “Ok, Boomer” was akin to calling a Black person the n-word.

Get these teachers the F**K outta here.